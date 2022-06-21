Family Displaced After Blaze Breaks Out In Cecil County Kitchen

A fast-moving kitchen fire in Maryland caused approximately $150,000 in damage before dozens of firefighters were able to knock down the flames and get the blaze under control.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 20, in Cecil County, a fire was reported at a two-story, single-family home on Doctor Jack Road in Port Deposit, the Maryland office of the State Fire Marshal announced.

In total, it took 50 firefighters - most of which were from the Water Witch Fire Company - to extinguish the flames, which originated in the kitchen area of the home, investigators said.

The Fire Marshal estimates that the structure suffered approximately $125,000 in damage, while the contents inside the home that were damaged during the incident were worth about $25,000.

While battling the fire, officials said that two firefighters were evaluated for minor injuries but refused to be transported to area hospitals. The fire also displaced two adults who are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

