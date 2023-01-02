Driver Killed In Near Nine-Mile NYE I-95 Pursuit With State Police Troopers In Cecil County: AG

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office is investigating a fatal New Year's Eve crash that took the life of an erratic driver who was pursued by state police troopers for miles in Cecil County.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General announced an investigation into a fatal I-95 crash that started at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 when there were multiple reports of an erratic driver on the interstate.

According to investigators, troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle matching the description that was provided by 911 callers, though the driver - whose name has not been released - failed to stop, prompting a near nine-mile pursuit in the northbound lanes of I-95.

While being trailed by troopers, the driver lost control and crashed into a tree near an exit ramp. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The IID has now launched an investigation into the incident with an assist from a Maryland State Police Crash Team.

Officials say that “Maryland State Police will make every reasonable effort to staff the investigation with personnel who are assigned to a different region of the state. (They) will also conduct a comprehensive inquiry to determine whether any state police personnel involved in the investigation has a conflict of interest.”

Anyone with information about the investigation has been asked to contact the IID by calling (410) 576-7070 or emailing IID@oag.state.md.us.

