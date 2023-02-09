Cows Safe, Workshop Destroyed By Two-Alarm Fire At Kilby Farm In Colora

A fast-moving two-alarm fire tore through a hay storage workshop at Kilby Farms in Cecil County on Thursday morning that sent some scared cows scurrying across a field.

First responders from multiple agencies were called shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 to the farm on Firetower Road in Colora, when an employee reported that a blaze had broken out inside the building.

It took a team of more than six dozen firefighters from the Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments approximately two hours to get the fire under control, though not before it caused an estimated $750,000 in damage.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire originated inside the workshop, though the cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported, and fire officials made note that all of the cows on the farm were safely herded away from the fire without incident.

