Cecil County Man Accused Of Setting Estranged Wife's Mustang On Fire: Officials

A serial burner is facing charges in Maryland after being busted for allegedly setting a Mustang on fire that belonged to his estranged wife, authorities announced.

In Cecil County, Aaron William Repsher, 35, was arrested following an investigation into a car fire that was reported inside a Rising Sun garage that was intentionally set on Sunday, June 26.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to a Wilson Road home after the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun extinguished a fire within a detached, two-car garage, officials said.

Firefighters told investigators that when they arrived, they observed the garage and a car inside the garage fully involved, according to a spokesperson from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Fire crews also observed the occupant of the home, Repsher, standing outside the home, but told investigators he walked to a neighbor's garage after the arrival of the initial fire company.

The investigation determined that the fire originated within a 1992 Ford Mustang parked inside the garage, which belonged to Repsher’s estranged wife, the fire marshal said.

“Investigators located and interviewed Repsher, who told them varying events on when and where he was when the fire started inside the home's garage that he has rented for the last five years,” they added.

“Neighbors also told investigators that Repsher has been burning items almost every day in the home's backyard over the last month and told them a pick-up truck parked in the driveway days earlier had sustained fire damage.”

Following the investigation, Repsher was arrested without incident and charged with:

Two counts of second-degree arson;

Two counts of first-degree malicious burning;

Malicious destruction of property over $1,000;

Second-degree malicious burning.

He is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bond.

