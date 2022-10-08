Contact Us
Box Truck Crashes Through Cecilton Home, Driver Hospitalized: Fire Officials

Zak Failla
A box truck crashed into a home Wednesday in Cecil County, volunteer firefighters said. A box truck crashed into a home Wednesday in Cecil County, volunteer firefighters said.
A box truck crashed into a home Wednesday in Cecil County, volunteer firefighters said. Photo Credit: Twitter/Cecil County Fire Blog
A Maryland homeowner got an unexpected delivery when a box truck came barreling through the front of a Cecil County residence, causing devastating damage and sending at least one to the hospital.

First responders in Cecil County responded to a West Main Street property shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, where there was a report of a truck that had leveled the front of a two-story home in the area.

The driver had to be extricated from the wreckage, according to officials, though there were no injuries reported inside the home.

Officials said that the incident may have been caused due to the driver having a medical emergency, though the incident remains under investigation. He was hospitalized in an unknown condition.

The house was largely condemned and is being evaluated by inspectors. A utility pole was also struck in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released by investigators.

