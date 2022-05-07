Alert Issued For Drug Dealer With 32 Career Warrants For His Arrest In Cecil County

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators in Maryland as they attempt to track down a career criminal with multiple warrants out for his arrest for alleged drug dealing.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office announced that Timothy Wayne Carnill, Jr. currently has four active arrest warrants that stem from recent drug dealing charges, bringing his career total in the area to 32.

Previous arrests for Carnill include first-degree assault, thefts, and drug dealing, the agency noted.

Carnill was described as being 6-foot tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Investigators noted that he has ties both to Cecil County and Middletown, Delaware.

Anyone with information regarding Carnill or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office by calling or texting (410) 618-3694.

