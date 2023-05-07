Officers Shot Responding To Burglary In Port Deposit; Suspect Busted Soliciting Ride Home: PD

Daniel Padraig Colin Donnelly, 23, of Elkton, opened fire shortly before midnight on Sunday morning when he was caught by police investigating a reported burglary.

An emergency call came in from a neighbor regarding a burglary in progress in the unit block of Twin Lakes Drive in Port Deposit, prompting a response from state police and the sheriff’s office, according to officials.

Upon arrival, four sheriff deputies and a state police trooper walked into the residence, and while the three victims were investigating outside in the backyard, they were struck by a hail of gunfire, allegedly shot by Donnelly, who fled into a nearby wooded area.

Officials noted that no shots were fired by deputies or troopers during the incident. The incident happened not far from Hopewell United Methodist Church.

A massive manhunt - with an assist from nearby neighbors - was launched, and shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, police received a tip about a suspicious man at a convenience store in the 1300 block of Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit, less than a mile from the shooting.

At the time, police say that Donnelly was soliciting people for a ride.

Troopers and deputies responded to the store and confirmed that Donnelly was the alleged suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with:

Three counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Three counts of second-degree murder;

Three counts of first-degree assault;

Three counts of second-degree assault;

Burglary;

Reckless endangerment.

Donnelly is being processed at the North East Barrack, according to state police.

The deputies are being treated for their injuries at Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and the trooper was taken to the University of Maryland Harford Memorial, where the was treated and released.

