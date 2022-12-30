Worker Killed In Cecil County Landfill Accident Was 'Honest, Hardworking,' Friend Says

An industrial accident at the Cecil County Landfill left a Colora man dead after he was trapped under heavy machinery he had been working on, officials announced.

Investigators from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office say that Stephen Brown, 37, died on Thursday, Dec. 29 when he was fixing a piece of equipment that accidentally fell on him, pinning him to death.

Other workers attempted to rescue him and perform life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials, who noted that Brown was employed by a company contracted through the Cecil County government.

On Facebook, a friend penned an emotional farewell to Brown, a lifelong friend, that was shared on his late wife's Facebook account.

"He didn't care what you thought of him or if you liked him, but would give you the shirt off his back and then some if you needed it," the post reads. "The love of his life said it best, 'that words aren't enough to say what needs to be said about him as a son, husband, father, or friend.

"Phenomenal was one she used that I think fits."

The investigation into the incident by the Cecil County Sheriff's Office and Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) are both ongoing.

