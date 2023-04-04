Support Surges For Family Of 'Great Kid' Who Died Unexpectedly In Cecil County

The community is rallying around a Cecil County family who suffered an unspeakable loss when their missing 16-year-old son’s body was found not far from their home.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been launched on behalf of the family of Isaiah Workman, who was located at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday, April 3 in the 500 block of Stevens Road in his hometown Conowingo.

Just hours into the fundraiser, more than $1,500 of the stated $15,000 goal has been raised.

“While no one ever expects this to happen to such a great kid, or any kid in that matter,” organizers wrote. "We are asking for help in raising some funds for his funeral expenses.

“Any help would be greatly appreciated, and if you can’t make any donation, please say a prayer for our family during this time.”

The teen’s death remains under investigation by Maryland State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Those interested in donating to the Isaiah Workman GoFundMe fundraiser can do so here.

