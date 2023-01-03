School Resource Officer, US Army Corporal Lucas Nagel Dies In Maryland: Sheriff's Office

A veteran sheriff’s deputy and Military Police Officer in Maryland with deep ties to his community has taken his own life following a battle with PTSD, the Caroline County Sheriff's Office announced.

On the night of Saturday, Dec. 31, officials say that Cpl. Lucas L. Nagel, a six-year veteran of the sheriff's office, “tragically took his own life," and has left a community in mourning, according to the sheriff.

Nagel's body was transported on Tuesday, Jan. 3 by Maryland law enforcement agencies from Baltimore home to Caroline County, where it will be brought to the Frampton Funeral home in Federalsburg.

Nagel graduated from Colonel Richardson High School in 2013 in Caroline County, at which point he joined up with the US Army, where he's been on active duty for years and serves as a Corporal in the Army Reserves.

While serving the sheriff's office, officials say that Nagel was deployed with the Army multiple times, most recently to Guantanamo Bay to assist with the detention of Afghan prisoners there.

“We have (shared) photos of Cpl. Lucas Nagel for those to share in his memories and to never forget the lasting impression he has made on many many people over the years,” according to a sheriff's county spokesperson.

“We ask that everyone remember the good times and memories you had with Cpl. Nagel, and keep his wife, and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

His service extended past the Army and Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, as he also acted as a coach for his alma mater’s baseball team, and he was the assigned School Resource Officer for Colonel Richard High School.

“Lucas was truly a part of the CRHS family,” school officials posted online. “He graduated from CRHS in 2013, and we were thrilled when he returned to CRHS as our school resource officer. His warm, caring personality was contagious, and he was always calm and capable even in difficult circumstances. He will be greatly missed by all of his CRHS family."

Funeral arrangements have not been announced by the sheriff's office.

