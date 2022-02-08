Suspected Dealer Busted With Drugs During Search, Seizure Inside Maryland School Zone: Sheriff

A suspected drug dealer in Maryland is facing multiple charges after being busted by police investigators with cocaine, ecstasy, and other drugs while operating within an area school zone, authorities announced.

Salisbury resident Davonte Mitchell, 27, was arrested by members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT) following an investigation into the alleged distribution of controlled dangerous substances in the region.

Search and seizure warrants were obtained for Mitchell's Vine Street home, his car, and person, according to the sheriff’s office, which were executed when he was seen leaving his vehicle outside his residence.

At that point, officials said that the Salisbury Police Tactical Team (TAC) and Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (SERT) conducted a tactical vehicle takedown in the area of Vine Street and Snow Hill Road.

Mitchell was taken into custody and approximately 10 grams of crack cocaine was located on the driver’s side seat, along with nearly $400 in cash. During a subsequent search of his Vine Street home in Salisbury, investigators also seized a digital scale, packaging material, and an ecstasy pill.

Investigators made note that both the traffic stop and Mitchell’s home took place inside a school zone.

Mitchell was charged with:

Controlled Dangerous Substances: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

Controlled Dangerous Substances: Possession with intent to distribute in a school zone;

Controlled Dangerous Substances: Possession of cocaine;

Controlled Dangerous Substances: Possession of ecstasy;

Possession of narcotic production equipment.

“It is clear through the investigation as well as what was recovered during the search, that Mitchell is involved in the street level sale and or trade of Controlled Dangerous Substances,” a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Mitchell was placed under arrest and transported to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, where he was initially held without bond and later released on a $50,000 bond.

