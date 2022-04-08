Recall Issued For 1.3M DeWALT Miter Saws Due To Potentially Hazardous Blades, Projectiles

A national recall of nearly 1.5 million DeWALT power saws has been announced due to potential injury and laceration hazard concerns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that the company issued a recall of 1,364,000 DeWALT 12-inch sliding compound miter saws due to a rear safety guard that can break or detach, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders.

There is also a laceration hazard to users who could come into direct contact with the saw blade as a result of the issue.

The recall includes DeWALT models DWS779, DWS780, and DHS790 saws, which have a yellow body with black accents and the DeWALT logo.

Model numbers can be found printed on the saw’s nameplate.

Officials noted that only saw with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04 are affected by the latest recall.

“For the DWS779 and DWS780 models, the date codes are marked on the black plastic motor end cap adjacent to the nameplate,” according to CPSC. “For the DHS790 model, the date code is marked on the outside of the plastic yellow housing adjacent to the batteries.”

Only saws without a green dot on the nameplate or a black dot on the arm of the saw are included in this recall.

There have been a total of 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries as of Thursday, Aug. 4.

The saws were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, hardware stores nationwide, and online between April 2019 and May 2022 for between $600 and $820.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the recalled saws and to contact DeWALT for details about how to receive a free repair kit or where to take the saw to get repaired by a professional.

DeWALT said that it is contacting all known purchasers directly to advise of the recall.

