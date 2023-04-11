Pair Accused Of Killing Driver In Delaware Picked Up By Police In Maryland

Two murder suspects wanted out of Delaware were busted a state away in Maryland after being caught by members of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies, authorities announced.

Delaware residents Charles Lowe, 44, of Felton, and Sierra Steiner, 28, of Newark, are both facing murder and other charges following their arrests over the weekend by investigators in Cecil County.

According to state police in Delaware, shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, police investigators were called to a possible crash, where they instead found a victim dead inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

It is alleged that Steiner was inside a car with their victim when Lowe approached them from behind while while he was still in the driver’s seat. The victim attempted to speed away from his assailant, but was shot by the suspect, causing him to crash.

The passenger in the victim’s car and the gunman then left the area together, police say. A warrant was issued for their arrests on Friday, April 7, and they were arrested in Cecil County the following day.

Lowe and Steiner tried to give deputies from the sheriff’s office and Harford County SWAT members the slip on Saturday, April 8, when the dubious duo was spotted in Elkton, but the pair did’t make it far and were ultimately apprehended after crashing in a nearby parking lot.

Both Lowe and Steiner were charged with:

First-degree murder;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;

Conspiracy.

Lowe was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited with a prior violent felony condition.

He is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $1.085 million cash bond. Steiner was taken to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in lieu of a $1.056 million bond.

