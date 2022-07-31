Contact Us
News

One Reportedly Killed In Cecil County Boat Explosion

Zak Failla
An explosion rocked a powerboat on the Bohemia River Saturday night
A pleasant day on the Bohemia River in Cecil County turned tragic for a boater who died when their vessel unexpectedly exploded, officials said.

One person was reportedly killed at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the area of Veazey Neck when a boat went up in flames 100 yards off the shore in Earleville.

Two people were on board at the time of the explosion, with one being rescued by a passerby, according to reports. A second man was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

It is unclear what caused the explosion, which remains under investigation. No other information was released by the police.

The incident remains under investigation by members of the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Anyone with information or photos of the incident has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 260-8888 or emailing NRP.Tips@maryland.gov.  

