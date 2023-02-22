Lengthy Barricade Situation Resolved Peacefully In Port Deposit

An hours-long barricade situation resolved itself peacefully in Cecil County when members of the sheriff’s office were able to coax a man in crisis out of his home on Wednesday morning.

Deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 2000 block of Hopewell Road early on Wednesday, Feb. 22, officials said, where there was a report of shots fired in Port Deposit.

The sheriff's office advised neighbors to avoid the area and according to some social media reports, others were instructed to temporarily shelter in place until the situation was peacefully resolved around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported, and the sheriff’s office has not released any information about the barricade suspect. No charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said that a reverse 911 robo-call is going out to all residents impacted by the matter.

