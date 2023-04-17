Dozens Of Vehicles Damaged By Auto Auction Lot Fire In Elkton (DEVELOPING)

Dozens of vehicles suffered extensive damage on Monday morning when a fire rapidly spread to multiple cars at an auto auction dealer overnight.

A fire was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, April 17 in the 100 block of Zeitler Road in Elkton, which promptly spread to at least 40 vehicles, all of which suffered varying degrees of damage across the lot.

It took a team of 40 freighters from the Singerly Fire Company and nearby agencies approximately an hour to get the flames under control, but not before it caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the blaze was discovered by a security system when it sparked in the engine compartment in one of the vehicles, though the preliminary cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

