Mother Who Documented Sexual Abuse Of Infant In Cecil County Gets 80 Years: Feds

The creepy case of Summer Nichole McCroskey, 25, has come to a close after she was sentenced to 80 years in prison on Thursday, May 18, for her participation in a chilling conspiracy to document the molestation of her child with another man, authorities announced.

Prosecutors say that McCroskey and Elkton resident Lawrence Aquilla Colby IV began abusing the girl when she was 4 months old, and it continued through at least October 2021, when the child was 2 years old.

The abuse included oral, vaginal, and anal penetration, as well as bondage, McCroskey previously said, adding that both she and (Colby), participated in the abuse, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials said that both Colby and McCroskey participated in the abuse, and added that Colby also received files documenting the sexual abuse of a child, which were sent by McCroskey.

Those videos and images were documented, produced, and disseminated over the Internet.

"As detailed in court documents, if not for the collaboration of international law enforcement agencies and the work of the FBI in Baltimore, McCroskey and Colby’s abuse and exploitation of the victim would be ongoing," prosecutors said.

"Videos documenting the victim’s abuse were seen by international law enforcement partners on internet platforms as early as May 2020."

McCroskey had faced up to 400 years in prison.

Colby pleaded guilty earlier this year and faces a similar sentence.

