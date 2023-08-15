Man Stabbed After Breaking Into Port Deposit Home, Assaulting Victims, State Police Say

Troopers were called to a home in the unit block of Old School House Road in Port Deposit at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, where there was a report of a disturbance of a man armed with a knife.

Police say that during the altercation, Lance Larson, 38, who has no known address, suffered an apparent stab wound after seemingly breaking into the home.

Larson was taken by paramedics to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment, though the stabbing remains under investigation and charges are pending a consultation with the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office.

According to investigators, Larson made his way into the home by forcing his way through a sliding-glass door in the back of the house.

He then allegedly assaulted multiple people until he was ultimately stabbed and stopped during his tirade.

It is unclear what caused Larson to attack the people inside the home.

This is a developing story. The incident remains under investigation.

