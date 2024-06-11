Christopher J. Shivery, 41, was arrested on June 11 following a months-long investigation into a North East house fire that was intentionally set by a "Molotov cocktail," officials say.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on March 2, Maryland State Police troopers were called to the 1290 block of Old Philadelphia Road when the homeowners saw a flash outside their window and found flames burning outside.

Fire investigators later found the remains of an explosive device, and Shivrey was identified as a suspect.

It is believed the fire caused an estimated $500 in damage.

Shivery was arrested without incident by troopers on Tuesday morning and charged with:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Two counts of attempted second-degree; murder;

First and second-degree arson;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Manufacturing/possession of a destructive device;

Malicious burning second-degree;

Possession of explosive/incendiary device;

Reckless endangerment.

I'm very thankful for our investigators' vigilance, tenacity, and thoughtfulness," acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said. "Hopefully, the family impacted can sleep easier tonight, knowing this individual has been apprehended."

Shivery is being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.

