Longtime Vacant Home Torched Intentionally In Cecil County: Fire Marshal

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, crews from the Singerly Fire Company in Elkton were called to Red Hill Road, where a passerby reported that a home known to be vacant for years had been set ablaze.

It didn't take long for firefighters to get the flames under control, but the damage was done, and the home is considered a total loss, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

Investigators, using a K9, said that it was determined that the fire was intentionally set, though no motive for sparking the blaze has been determined.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Fire Marshal's Northeast Regional Tipline by calling (410) 386-3050.

