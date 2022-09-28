This Will Be Maryland's Newest Area Code When 240 And 301 Phone Numbers Run Out

Maryland residents may soon have a new area code to dial up if they want to make local calls.

Officials in Maryland announced that the “227" area code could soon join the traditional “240” and “301" numbers, which are expected to run out sometime in the coming year.

Once those numbers run out, all new businesses and residents will begin getting assigned the “227" area code. Anyone with a current "240" or “301” area code will not be impacted by the change.

Counties impacted include:

Allegany;

Anne Arundel;

Charles;

Frederick;

Garrett;

Howard;

Montgomery;

Prince George’s;

St. Mary’s;

Washington.

The state is expected to begin assigning the new “227” numbers in the second quarter of 2023, according to the Maryland Public Service Commission.

Officials noted that callers will still be required to use 10-digit dialing when making calls with the addition of the new area code, the same as they have since the “240” area code was introduced in 1997.

“Because 10-digit dialing is already well-established in this region, the eventual addition of the new 227 area code covering the same geographic area will not require any changes to the way area residents and business dial telephone calls - aside from using the new area code, when necessary.”

