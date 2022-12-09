Oh Deer! Police In Maryland Searching For Buck Burglar On The Loose In Cecil County

Police in Maryland are on the lookout for a white-tailed buck that has gone missing from a Cecil County butcher shop.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police issued an alert regarding a white-tailed buck that was seemingly stolen from the Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop in Cecil County by sticky-fingered suspects.

Investigators say that at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, a hunter dropped off the white-tailed buck at the butcher, and employees said that it was hung up in the shop’s refrigerated cold box and seen two hours later.

The following morning, at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, employees noticed that the buck was gone, and there were tracks near the shop indicating that someone had backed up very close to the cold box overnight.

The nine-point buck has a broken (floppy) right ear and a cut behind its left ear from fighting. There is also a bald spot behind the left ear from an infection in that cut and one brow tine curved at the end.

As an added incentive, both the butcher shop and deer hunter have offered a reward for information that leads them to the animal or suspects.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Maryland Natural Resources Police Communications Center by calling (410) 260-8888.

