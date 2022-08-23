Contact Us
Cecil Daily Voice serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
Return to your home site

Menu

Cecil Daily Voice serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun

Nearby Sites

  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lifestyle

Give A Hoot: See Whoo Came To Rescue Of Distressed Owl In Maryland State Park

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
An injured Great Horned Owl was rescued by police in Maryland.
An injured Great Horned Owl was rescued by police in Maryland. Photo Credit: Twitter/@MDNRPolice

Whoo boy.

Members of the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) are being hailed as heroes after coming to the aid of a Great Horned Owl in an area national park.

On Monday, Aug. 22, Officer First Class Michelle Burnette and Cadet Stephanie Gregor were fast to act after being flagged down at Dans Mountain State Park in Allegany County to check on the injured animal.

Officials said that the duo was able to render aid to the owl, and contained it before it was taken to the Rocky Gap State Park in Cumberland to be evaluated by members of the Owl Moon Raptor Center.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, great horned owls can be found throughout Maryland. 

"In addition, they are the most widely distributed true owl in the Americas. Great horned owls can be found year-round throughout much of North America and parts of South America. Several sub-species of great horned owls can be found within its range." 

All's well that ends well. 

to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.