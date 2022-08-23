Give A Hoot: See Whoo Came To Rescue Of Distressed Owl In Maryland State Park

Whoo boy.

Members of the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) are being hailed as heroes after coming to the aid of a Great Horned Owl in an area national park.

On Monday, Aug. 22, Officer First Class Michelle Burnette and Cadet Stephanie Gregor were fast to act after being flagged down at Dans Mountain State Park in Allegany County to check on the injured animal.

Officials said that the duo was able to render aid to the owl, and contained it before it was taken to the Rocky Gap State Park in Cumberland to be evaluated by members of the Owl Moon Raptor Center.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, great horned owls can be found throughout Maryland.

"In addition, they are the most widely distributed true owl in the Americas. Great horned owls can be found year-round throughout much of North America and parts of South America. Several sub-species of great horned owls can be found within its range."

All's well that ends well.

