Jonathon Schultheis was arrested on Tuesday morning when the agency developed evidence that the Rising Sun resident was allegedly distributing child porn.

In March, the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force initiated an investigation into the distribution of child pornography online, which led them to Schultheis, who was arrested by state and federal authorities on July 23 after being identified as a suspect.

He was arrested without incident.

Schultheis was charged with five counts of distribution of child pornography. He is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bond pending his next court appearance.

