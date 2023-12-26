Kyleigh Moats has been identified in a GoFundMe campaign as the victim of the Willow Drive fire on Monday, Dec. 25.

The family also lost their home, pets, belongings, and were left out in the cold while the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the cause and origin of the fateful fire, the campaign says.

"Theresa Moats and her family are wonderful people who have suffered a devastating loss on Christmas Day," the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign wrote.

"Funds will be used for Kyleigh's funeral, supporting the family, paying for their current hotel room, as well as helping to secure permanent housing."

More than $3,000 has been raised by more than 70 donors for the reeling family in less than a day.

When crews from the Singerly Fire Company arrived at the scene, most of the family was outside, but the child was still inside, prompting a heroic rescue effort by firefighters, though she was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-alarm blaze.

"I, and every member of the Office of the State Fire Marshal, extend our sincere condolences to the victim's family and friends," acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray stated. "It is a heartbreaking day for Elkton and the community of Winding Brook Village."

Those interested in donating can do so here.

