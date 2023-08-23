Former Cecil County Sheriff's Deputy Accused Of Misconduct In Office, Maryland State Prosecutor

Deputy Kyle Thomas, who worked in Cecil County from February 2021 through July 2023, is facing damning charges after terrorizing at least two women in separate cases.

According to court documents, while on duty in June 2021, Thomas took a sexually explicit video of himself and sent it to a woman, who alerted his bosses, prompting the deputy to retaliate.

It is alleged that Thomas then contacted the woman's workplace and filed criminal charges against her for sharing the video he sent with the sheriff's office.

Those charges were later dismissed by the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say that Thomas later engaged in a second relationship with a woman, who he took photos and video of them having sex without her consent.

When the second woman sought to end the relationship, Thomas allegedly threatened to send the photos and videos to dozens of different social media users, and paid some to watch the videos, which were taken without her knowledge.

"Thomas told (his second victim) that he couldn't 'wait to (post) them one day soon (maybe) when you get pregnant or married or...," according to investigators.

The court documents state that Thomas was ordered by the sheriff's office to have no contact with his second victim, though he continued to harass her in person, through text messages, and on social media.

Thomas has been charged with:

Misconduct in office;

Witness retaliation;

Visual surveillance with prurient intent;

Revenge porn;

Distribution of obscene material;

“Honesty and integrity is essential among our law enforcement officers,” Howard said. “We will continue to investigate and, where appropriate, charge, individuals who engage in behavior that undermines the values of the offices they hold.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.