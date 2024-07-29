Fair 79°

Flames Tear Through Vacant Home In Cecil County: Fire Marshal

A vacant property in Cecil County went up in flames on Sunday night, sending smoke billowing through the air that could be seen for miles.

The scene of the Conowingo fire.

 Photo Credit: Community Fire Company of Rising Sun
Zak Failla
Multiple agencies were called at around 8:30 p.m. on July 28 to Old Mill Road in Conowingo, where there was a reported fire involving a manufactured home in the area according to the Maryland Fire Marshal..

Upon arrival, first responders were met by flames showing throughout the property, though they were able to get them under control in short order, officials said. 

Crews then remained at the scene for several hours to clear the scene and extinguish any hotspots.

It caused an estimated $20,000 in damage for the homeowner. 

According to the fire marshal, the cause of the fire remains under investigation on Monday, July 29.

