Flames Tear Through Vacant Home In Cecil County: Fire Marshal

Multiple agencies were called at around 8:30 p.m. on July 28 to Old Mill Road in Conowingo, where there was a reported fire involving a manufactured home in the area according to the Maryland Fire Marshal..

Upon arrival, first responders were met by flames showing throughout the property, though they were able to get them under control in short order, officials said.

Crews then remained at the scene for several hours to clear the scene and extinguish any hotspots.

It caused an estimated $20,000 in damage for the homeowner.

According to the fire marshal, the cause of the fire remains under investigation on Monday, July 29.

