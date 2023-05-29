Partly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Fishing Trip Turns To Rescue Mission For Fire Fighting Family In Cecil County

What was supposed to be a holiday fishing trip for a group of Good Samaritans in Maryland took a strange turn for a bunch of heroes who jumped into action and may have saved a Cecil County business from burning to the ground.

The fire was reported at Basket Case Crab in Conowingo.
The fire was reported at Basket Case Crab in Conowingo. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The Maryland State Fire Marshal says that disaster was averted at the Bakset Case Crab in Conowingo early on Monday morning when a family spotted smoke and flames coming from a shed outside the business.

The situation played out shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Monday, May 29 on Conoqingo Road.

According to officials, a family was en route to go fishing when they spotted the potentially perilous site - prompting them to leap into action.

They stopped outside the popular seafood restaurant and were able to use a portable fire extinguisher and bucket of water to extinguish the bulk of the flames before members of the Water Witch Fire Company arrived to finish the job.

Investigators credited the family for possibly preventing the blaze spreading from the shed to the main business, which was just a few feet away, the fire marshal noted.

The cause of the fire was ultimately determined to be a discarded cigarette that sparked the blaze, which caused only an estimated $600 in damage thanks to the fast-thinking family’s save.

to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE