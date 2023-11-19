Fire Possibly Caused By 'Discarded Smoking Materials' Displaces Cecil County Family

It didn't take crews from the North East Fire Company to get the blaze under control but the damage had already been done to the Razor Strap Road home in North East, which was gutted by the flames.

The fire was reported at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, a homeowner spotted the fire outside the home along a fence, which then extended to dry leaves, a playground, and then into the home, which sustained approximately $100,000 in damage.

A team of 25 firefighters had the flames under control within 15 minutes, but it left two adults, four children, and two dogs displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials made note that "discarded smoking material" could not be ruled out.

