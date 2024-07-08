Fire At Captain Zac's Crab Shack Under Investigation In Cecil County (Developing)

Shortly before 4 a.m. on July 8, crews from the Singerly Fire Company were called to the crab shack behind Sarge's Market on Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton when a passerby reported seeing a fire in the area.

Officials say that Deputy State Fire Marshals continue to look at accidental causes, including a failure of a freezer/refrigerator unit the owner reported has having recent issues.

A possible electrical failure may have also been a leading cause, they noted.

Sarge's Market sustained no damage. Investigators say that there is no evidence of any foul play, though the incident remains under investigation.

Firefighters remained at the scene as of 10 a.m. on Monday morning to "conduct a controlled burn-off of a 500-pound propane tank that had sustained damage."

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

