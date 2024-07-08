Fair 89°

Fire At Captain Zac's Crab Shack Under Investigation In Cecil County (Developing)

A faulty refrigerator and freezer unit may be to blame for the blaze at Captain Zac's Crab Shack in Cecil County early on Monday morning, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Zak Failla
Shortly before 4 a.m. on July 8, crews from the Singerly Fire Company were called to the crab shack behind Sarge's Market on Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton when a passerby reported seeing a fire in the area.

Officials say that Deputy State Fire Marshals continue to look at accidental causes, including a failure of a freezer/refrigerator unit the owner reported has having recent issues. 

A possible electrical failure may have also been a leading cause, they noted.

Sarge's Market sustained no damage. Investigators say that there is no evidence of any foul play, though the incident remains under investigation.

Firefighters remained at the scene as of 10 a.m. on Monday morning to "conduct a controlled burn-off of a 500-pound propane tank that had sustained damage." 

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

