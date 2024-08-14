Feral Cat Prowling Outside Best Western Hotel In North East Tests Positive For Rabies

On Saturday, Aug. 10, Animal Services picked up a cat near the Best Western hotel on Elwoods Road in North East that later tested positive for the virus after acting aggressively in the area.

The cat was described as being a small to medium-sized brown and white female tabby.

Officials caution that although the cat was found at the hotel, it may have exposed other people and pets in the surrounding area.

According to health officials, "rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite."

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime.

The disease is nearly always fatal to humans once infected if no prompt post-exposure treatment is given.

Anyone who may have come into contact with a stray or feral cat - kittens included - or has pets who did so between July 29 and Aug. 13 has been advised to immediately contact the Cecil County Health Department by calling (410) 996-5100.

