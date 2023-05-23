Driver Killed After Overturning Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Elkton: State Police

Anthony Borden, 55, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-95 in Elkton after losing control of his truck and overturning, tying up traffic in the area for more than eight hours.

Police say that Borden was driving at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23 through Elkton, when he lost control in the northbound lanes, swerved to the left, and struck the guardrail, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn.

Borden was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Following the crash, the two left lanes of northbound I-95 were closed for several hours as the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration continues to assist with the investigation.

The roadway was still closed at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

