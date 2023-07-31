Dog Killed In Cecil County When Camper Goes Up In Flames: Fire Marshal

Crews from the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun were called into action shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, when a blaze broke out on McGrady Rose, officials said.

It took a team of more than two dozen firefighters just 10 minutes to get the flames under control, but not before a dog perished in the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $8,000 in damage.

Officials say that the fire was caused by a rear electrical cord reel that heated up and sparked the flames.

"Always fully extend any electrical cord prior to using," investigators said. "Current traveling through an electrical cord generates heat and by unwinding the cord, the heat is able to dissipate."

No injuries were reported.

