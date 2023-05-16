Community Looks To Lift Up Mourning Mother Who Lost 3-Year-Old Son In Elkton

Thousands of dollars have been raised in just hours on behalf of Nyema Blackman, the mother of Mykell Richardson, whose story ended in devastation for the family.

All hands were on deck on Monday, May 15, as members of the community joined area law enforcement agencies as they attempted to locate Richardson, who went missing the previous afternoon in Quail Court in Elkton.

Despite hope for a heartwarming resolution, Richardson's story ended on Monday afternoon in heartbreak, when police found the child in a nearby body of water, not far from his Cecil County home.

No foul play is suspected.

The initial investigation shows no signs of foul play, according to police, but an autopsy will have to be conducted to determine the exact cause and manner of the child's death.

Following his passing, Blackman set up a GoFundMe account to help offset funerals, and just like the search, the community came out in droves to support the shattered family

In less than 12 hours since it was set up, more than 77 donors jumped at their first opportunity to rally around the family, raising more than $2,000, with words of support pouring in trying to lift up Blackman in her time of need.

"I have lost a child even though it was in a different way it's still the same I know what it's like to go through the loss and pain, and it's like no other," one donor posted. "My heart goes out to you and your family during this very tragic and difficult time I'm praying hard for you and your family during this very tragic loss.

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe can do so here.

