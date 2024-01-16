Children Found Unresponsive By Sister In Perryville Home, State Police Say

In Cecil County, a 10-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were pronounced dead by first responders in Perryville after being found unresponsive in their home, according to officials.

The cause and manner of their deaths is pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

At 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Maryland State Police troopers were called to the 600 block of Cole Street to assist the Perryville Police Department, where they were met with two children in cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, police say that troopers were met by paramedics who were attempting emergency medical care at the scene after their sister came home and found both unconscious inside of the residence.

The initial investigation determined that the two victims were brother and sister living in the Perryville house with their mother.

Officials noted that there was no signs of violence in the area where the children were found.

The investigation is ongoing. Child Protective Services was also notified.

This is a developing story. Check Daily voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.