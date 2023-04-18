Celeb Chef Duff Goldman Gets Behind Perryville Great Wolf Lodge With Special Cupcakes

Goldman, who lived in McLean, VA, is releasing special Great Wolf Lodge-themed cupcakes ahead of its Perryville, MD opening on June 29.

Inspired by the brand’s newly-released animated film "The Great Wolf Pack," each cupcake will include a scene from the animated film, brought to life through the creative artistry of Goldman and the Charm City Cakes team.

The limited edition Great Wolf Pack Adventure Cupcakes will be available at Great Wolf Lodge Maryland starting on opening day and will be sold through Labor Day weekend, or until quantities run out.

The cupcakes will retail for $6, with all of the revenue generated going to Believe in Tomorrow Children’s House at John Hopkins, a charity organization that provides complimentary overnight accommodations and meals to families with children receiving treatment at the hospital.

Great Wolf Lodge is North America's largest family of indoor water park resorts.

“We’re excited to partner with legendary cake artist Duff Goldman to create these whimsical and delicious Great Wolf Pack Adventure Cupcakes, and bring a taste of Baltimore’s iconic Charm City Cakes bakery to the families staying at our new Maryland resort,” shared Brooke Patterson, Chief Marketing Officer for Great Wolf Resorts.

"What makes this collaboration even sweeter is the passion we both share in wanting to give back to the Baltimore community, through our donation to Children’s House at John Hopkins.”

“What really drew me to this project is, first, who doesn’t love water slides? It’s been really fun collaborating with Great Wolf and leveraging their characters, and their adventures, to bring some Charm City Cakes creations to their new resort. I hope families love eating them as much as we loved making them, and we generate a healthy donation for Children’s House at John Hopkins,” added Duff Goldman.

The cupcakes will be sold at Wood’s End Creamery, the confectionary shop and ice cream parlor at the resort. Wood’s End Creamery is just one of many eateries coming to Great Wolf Lodge Maryland, ranging from elevated full-service dining at Barnwood to quick-service favorites at Buckets, and pizza and pasta offerings at Hungry as a Wolf.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.