Businesses Damaged By Two-Alarm Blaze Sparked In Commercial Building: Maryland Fire Marshal

First responders from several agencies in Harford and Cecil counties were called at around noon on Tuesday, June 2 to Blue Ball Road in Elkton, when the owner of one of the businesses reported a garage fire that sent smoke billowing through the air that could be seen for miles.

Tenants at the building include The Meat Shoppe, Cooper Electrical, Diesel Unlimited, Godzilla Motor Fabrication, and Iberia Holdings.

Investigators say that the fire originated within the garage of used auto part dealer Iberia Holdings, where the bulk of the fire was contained by crews, though it and the other businesses sustained extensive smoke, soot, heat, and water damage.

According to the fire marshal, it took a team of approximately 100 firefighters an estimated two hours to get the flames under control, but not before it caused an estimated $1 million in damage to the structure and its contents.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, though the fire marshal said they cannot rule out medal grinding on a vehicle igniting nearby combustibles.

