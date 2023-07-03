Fair 90°

Boater Airlifted 70-Feet To Safety After Getting Stuck in Cecil County River

The US Coast Guard needed the help of a Maryland State Police helicopter on Sunday afternoon to help rescue a man who found himself stranded on the Elk River in Cecil County.

Maryland State Police helicopter rescued the trapped party in Cecil County.
Zak Failla
Police say that its Aviation Command Unit was called in to hoist a man to safety after his boat became stuck and inaccessible in a marshy area near Crystal Beach in Earleville.

The incident was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

According to investigators, two personal watercraft entered a shallow creek near Elk River and got stuck. A tow boat was able to take one rider to safety, but neither the Coast Guard, nor the Cecil County Fire Company could get to the second because of receding tides.

Instead, the Aviation Unit was called in, and two pilots were able to get their helicopter about 70 feet above the creek, and a paramedic lowered a rescue basket to the boater, who was able to climb from it and was subsequently hoisted into the helicopter.

He was taken to a nearby landing zone, where he was treated by paramedics at the scene.

