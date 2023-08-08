Amber Alert Issued In Cecil County For 2-Month-Old Child Taken In Stolen Car

The alert was sent out of Elkton, and residents have been advised to be on the lookout for a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra with a Delaware temporary tag of "XQ362638."

Police say that the car was stolen in Hollingsworth Manor with the 2-month-old child in the backseat who was not secured in a safety seat.

The child is "presumed to be missing or abducted and in danger."

According to police in Elkton, the woman who stole the car is Jo Asia Tanae Younger, 20, and the child is Ryhan Jones, who was born in late May.

No information about the possible victim has been released by officials.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.