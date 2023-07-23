Partly Cloudy 90°

Would-Be ATM Thief In MD Leaves Behind Stolen Truck, Trailer In Carroll County: State Police

A shifty suspect using a stolen truck, stolen trailer, and possibly stolen skid steer loader are wanted after attempting to steal an ATM from a Maryland bank.

The reportedly stolen vehicles and trailer.
Maryland State Police are investigating the incident.
Zak Failla
Maryland State Police investigators in Carroll County are attempting to track down a sketchy suspect or suspects who allegedly sought to steal an ATM from Truist Bank in the Finksburg Plaza Shopping Center early on Sunday morning.

The incident was reported at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 23 in the 3000 block of Gamber Road in Finksburg.

According to police, the suspect fled the area before state police arrived to investigate after an alarm was sounded, leaving behind the stolen truck, trailer, and skid steer.

No information about the suspect(s) has been released by state police.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted ATM theft or stolen items has been asked to contact Maryland State Police in Westminster by calling (410) 386-3000.

