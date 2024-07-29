Westminster Man Charged In Deadly Stabbing During Domestic Incident: Maryland State Police

Matthew Glowacki has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of the 45-year-old woman on Saturday, July 27.

At around noon on Saturday afternoon, troopers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Ridge Road in Westminster, where there was a report of a woman attempting to harm herself.

Upon arrival, they found Miriam Glowacki suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died, officials said.

Troopers talked to Matthew Glowacki at the scene, he was identified as a suspect and arrested without further incident..

Glowacki is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center without bond.

