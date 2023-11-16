Westminster Couple Rolls The Dice, Turns Loose Change Into $50,000 Lottery Prize

Westminster native Sandra Russell said that she and her husband Albert were shopping and when they got their change, she was feeling lucky and decided to purchase a pair of scratchers at the store.

That purchase net her two $5 prizes, and while on their way home from the store, they were debating whether or not to purchase more tickets before returning to their farm.

They decided to roll the dice.

"I said, 'let's buy two $5 scratch offs,'" Sandra said to her husband, who then stopped at Royal Farms on Baltimore Boulevard to purchase two "Holiday Cash" scratchers.

It was the right call.

One of the holiday instant tickets led the couple to their big win when they were met with the words "autowin," with a "ball" symbol over a prize listed at $50,000, much to the shock of the 78-year-old Lottery player.

"I didn’t believe that ball was real. I had to take it back to the store to make sure," she mused. And sure enough, she did win.

With their newfound cash, Albert Russell says he would like to purchase a new riding lawn mower to help him tend to their family's farm, though they are still deciding what else to do with their winnings, saying simply that "we are still in shock."

