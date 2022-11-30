Heavy Rain, 35-45MPH Wind Gusts May Impact Travelers, Maryland Bridges: MDTA

With heavy rain and strong wind gusts expected to rock the region on Wednesday, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is cautioning motorists to be on high alert - specifically while traveling on bridges.

Officials said that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, motorists should be prepared for wind warnings, restrictions and the potential for temporary traffic holds at MDTA bridges.

According to the National Weather Service, a sharp cold front rolling through the region will lead to rain and heavy wind gusts on Wednesday. Wind advisories have been put into place for higher elevations, and Gale Warnings are in effect for areas close to waterways.

Heavy winds can be expected, with gusts approaching between 35 mph and 45 mph during the height of the inclement weather.

At the Bay Bridge, there is the potential for eastbound delays during the afternoon/evening, according to the MDTA.

Precipitation, wind warnings, or restrictions will prevent officials from implementing two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span).

Maryland State Police officials are also advising that the strong winds could lead to downed power lines or trees, while the Maryland State Highway Administration is cautioning that foggy conditions could lead to limited visibility for motorists and pedestrians.

Once the windy weather passes through the area, residents in the region can expect a pleasant start, with dry, cool weather and temperatures hovering in the 40s on Thursday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 2, before more wind and showers are expected to return for the start of the weekend.

