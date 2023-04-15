Hail, Rain Threatening Parts Of Maryland As Storm Rolls Through Region

Intense weather could be heading to parts of Maryland late on Saturday afternoon as officials advise residents to be cautious.

An alert was issued by the National Weather Service at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, warning that central and southern Maryland, as well as parts of northern Virginia could see hail, heavy rains, and whipping wind gusts.

Officials say that the storm is expected to continue through the evening before dissipating overnight.

Ironically, the weekend storm comes near the conclusion of the National Weather Service’s “Severe Storms Awareness Week.”

According to weather officials, during the storm alert, some residents in the region can expect “quarter-sized hail,” and wind gusts approaching 60 mph, prompting flood warnings in parts of both states.

“Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall,” they said. “This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles.

“Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible, (and) unsecured light objects may become projectiles.”

Once the storm passes, things are expected to heat up on Sunday, with tmeperatures hitting 80 degrees after a posibly foggy morning. Winds will also calm down to under 10 mph.

