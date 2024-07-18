Baltimore native Chaz Damond Calliet, 27, who was already wanted, is facing new charges after being busted with pills and fentanyl, investigators say.

At around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, a deputy from the sheriff's office on patrol in the area of Route 140 and Sandymount Road spotted a Honda Accord with no front registration plate speeding through the area, prompting a traffic stop near Malcolm Drive.

The driver, Calliet, was found to be driving without a license and it was determined that he had warrants out for his arrest in Baltimore.

Inside the vehicle were a 29-year-old man from Baltimore and 26-year-old woman from Pikesville.

"Due to inconsistencies in their statements, a K9 Unit was requested to conduct a scan of the vehicle for potential controlled dangerous substances," according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

"The K9 alerted to the odor of CDS, but none was ultimately located in the vehicle. The passengers were not charged and released from the traffic stop."

Calliet was taken into custody on the warrants and taken to Carroll County Central Booking, where investigators uncovered two suspected Oxycodone pills and a glassine baggie containing 39 gel capsules containing "an off-white powdery substance believed to be Fentanyl."

Calliet was charged with:

Possession of CDS in a place of confinement;

Possession of contraband in a place of confinement;

Two counts of possession of CDS, not cannabis;

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute narcotic.

He's being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

