Major Crash Ties Up Traffic Along Busy Maryland Roadway

Traffic was temporarily tied up in Maryland near the Baltimore and Carroll County line after a major crash on Route 140.

The Maryland State Highway Administration issued an alert at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 following a crash on Route 140 at Dede Road in Carroll County near the Baltimore line, causing delays.

Officials said the incident led to lane closures in both directions on MD 140 east and west between Old Westminster Pike and Glen Falls Road on Tuesday afternoon.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

