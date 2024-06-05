Thunderstorms, Heavy Winds Heading Toward Virginia, Maryland: Forecasters

The National Weather Service issued an alert cautioning that storms were incoming and could bring wind gusts of up to 60 mph in some parts of the area.

A Flood Watch was also put in effect for the DC/Baltimore metro areas that will be in effect from noon through 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5.

"A pair of low pressure systems tracking across the eastern half of the country will trigger scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms across much of the region today before shifting into just the East Coast on Thursday," the National Weather Service forecasters noted.

According to AccuWeather forecasters, "heavy downpours may reduce visibility and cause ponding on streets and highways."

As many as four inches of rain are possible in some areas, though one or two inches are more likely in Maryland and Virginia.

Rain is expected to linger on Thursday before things clear up on Friday.

