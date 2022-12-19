School Bus With Students On Board Struck By Driver Speeding Through Red Light In Westminster

A school bus driver didn't make it far off campus on Monday afternoon in Carroll County before being struck by a speeding driver who drove through a red light, police say.

According to police, a school bus packed with just four students on board Bus 324 was involved in a minor crash shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 near Wawa on Route 140 in Westminster after leaving Winters Mill High School.

All four students were evaluated at the scene by first responders and later released to their families. A spare bus had to be called in to finish the route.

The crash led to temporary traffic delays in the area as police investigated and cleared the scene. Detours were posted for motorists traveling through the area near Old Baltimore Road.

Police said that the driver of the Kia that ran the red light was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

