Carroll County School Board Votes To Ban Pride, Other Political Flags

The Carroll County Board of Education has passed a controversial new policy that will ban most flags in schools.

Officials said that the ban - which was approved in a 4-1 vote during their latest meeting on Wednesday, June 8 - will apply to most flags beside the American or Maryland state flags, drawing the ire and outcry from many members of the community.

Under the new policy, all flags and banners that depict any political symbolism will be barred from being displayed on school grounds, including the pride flag, though that imagery was not specifically mentioned.

“The current American flag shall be displayed on the grounds of every school and in every classroom, conference room, school office, gymnasium, cafeteria, auditorium, stadium, and in other rooms frequented by students, staff, and guests,” the Board said.

According to reports, school board members voted earlier this year to adopt a new flag policy after some staff members in the county stated they felt pressured to put up donated pride flags in their classrooms.

Other imagery that will be acceptable under the new policy includes the Carroll County flag, images used as part of a teacher’s curriculum, and sports or other banners recognizing students' achievements.

Devanshi Mistry, a former student representative for the Carroll County Board of Education took to social media to speak out against the decision, noting that the controversial decision came during Pride Month.

“Absolutely heartbroken and disgusted,” she posted. “The Carroll County Board of Education voted tonight 4-1 (plus (the) student rep (Emilie Tedeschi was) not in favor to ban pride flags in Carroll County Public Schools.

“Years of countless strife and struggle towards acceptance for LGBTQIA+ students is being undone.”

