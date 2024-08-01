Roof, Walls Collapse At Westminster Church During Two-Alarm Fire (Developing)

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 1 to the Clearfield Bible Church in Westminster, where a fire broke out and rapidly spread throughout the building, causing devastating damage.

Upon arrival, first responders were met by flames and smoke showing from the brick building, which was fully engulfed, leading to a second alarm.

Crews from Carroll, Baltimore, Howard, and York counties all were called to help knock down the flames.

A member of the Reese Volunteer Fire Company was evacuated from the building when the roof began to collapse, while others battled the fire from the outside using multiple aerial units, officials said.

The church suffered a complete roof collapse, as well as two exterior brick walls.

It is believed that the building was unoccupied when the fire broke out. It was declared under control shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

One firefighter suffered undisclosed injuries and was taken by paramedics to an area hospital.

